The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is working in partnership with the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute (NRI), the Texas Wildlife Damage Management Association and Texas Farm Bureau to help address the issues that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems and the health of humans and animals.
Landowners interested in participating in a free wild pig workshop and training to learn more about effective management practices and to become familiar with smart trapping techniques can do so from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, at the Bee County Pavilion, 214 South FM 351, in Beeville.