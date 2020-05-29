Fire chief eyes school property for new station

GOLIAD – The Goliad Volunteer Fire Department is hoping that the school board will offer up a couple of acres by the tennis courts for their use as a fire station.
“We are just looking for locations,” said Fire Chief Alonzo Morales. “We are looking at a couple of spots the school district owns.”
While several areas were discussed, including property near the middle school, this area was the only property available.
“We are just looking for a facility,” Morales told trustees during their meeting earlier this month. “We are just trying to get this worked out. It is a struggle.”
Brandon Huber, board president, reminded that a creek does goes through a portion of that property which would limit the amount of usable land.
“We still have to get the architecture plans to see if it would work,” Morales said. “We have been talking about this for a long time.”
The fire department is currently housed in a building built in 1964, an upgrade from what is now the Market House Museum which served as the station prior.
“The big bell in the bell tower is the bell they use to ring to call the firefighters to the station,” Morales said.
This isn’t to say their current facility hasn’t undergone some changes. The number of bays has doubled from its original three, but even that is not enough to hold all of the department’s equipment.
“We have outgrown it,” Morales said. “We have got some trucks parked at the city warehouse because we don’t have any room over here.”
Morales, who has served as chief for about 30 years, said that the department, too, has grown.
“We have 32 volunteers, and the city allots us 35,” he said. Of those, between 15 and 20 are heavily involved with the department.
Those volunteers respond to about 260 calls a year, and most of those calls are to put out fires.
“Out of 200 calls, probably 70 are grass fires,” Morales said. “The biggest part of these are grass fires, and coming in next are accidents on the roadways.”
The proposed new station, if the school issues its approval and the fire department accepts, would be located along Highway 183 on the north end of the city.
A key element here is that both the firefighters, all of them volunteers, and EMS, all paid employees, would share the same building.
“We would need to have local agreements,” Morales said. “I have seen it done in other counties.”
The convenience of this is understandable as both departments frequently respond together to emergency calls.
“The city is behind us 100 percent,” Morales said.
“I think us working together on this would be great,” Huber said agreeably.
City Mayor Trudia Preston said that they have $200,000 to contribute to the building.
“There are also grants out there,” she said. “You cannot get a grant without a location, though.”
At a cost of up to a million dollars or more, this station will be costly but would allow them to store all of their equipment in one location. That price would be for the combined EMS and fire station — what Morales considers the most efficient setup.
“The cost will depend on what you put in there,” he said. “Of course, you have to build for the future.”
That means building it bigger than what is needed now with the knowledge that the city will continue to grow and additional fire protection will be needed.
Preston said that the department’s current location near city hall requires trucks to drive narrow streets just to get to the highway. This location would have quick access to both highways 183 an 59.
“It is a great location,” Preston said. “I just hope it works out for them.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.