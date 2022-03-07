Embers from a barbecue pit are being blamed for a Goliad County house fire on Feb. 20 that resulted in the total loss of the residence.
The Goliad Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 1:22 a.m. that a home located on Farm-to-Market Road 1351 was engulfed in flames.
Volunteer fire departments from Ander, Schroeder, Weesatche, Fannin, Beeville, Pettus and Normanna assisted in extinguishing the blaze.
“It appears the embers were blown on to a wooden deck when the wind switched out of the south that night,” said Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd. “It looks like an accidental fire. There doesn’t appear to be any arson.”
According to Boyd, one occupant of the home received burns and was transported to a hospital. Another occupant was treated at the scene.
