Flags placed in recognition of Texas Independence Day

Texas Independence Day was celebrated by the Goliad County Historical Commission by putting up 220 Dimmitt Goliad flags at J. W. Fannin and his men’s graves.
The reason has been asked by many, why only 220 flags, well the answer is simple, that is all our supplier had, and he said it had been a special order that they had left.
The El Dorado Military Surplus Company out of Amarillo donated the flags to the Goliad County Historical Commission for this project.
The Presidio La Bahia Daughters of the Republic of Texas Chapter and Alamo Lumber also made donations of money and staffs for this project.
Dimmit’s Goliad Flag was a militant and defiant banner, designed by Goliad garrison commander, Capt. Phillip Dimmitt, which dramatically reflected the political shift of Texians and Capt. Dimmitt away from support of independent statehood of Texas in the Mexican Federalist Republic and return to the Constitution of 1824 to support complete separation from Mexico as an independent Republic.
Before he returned from the Siege and Battle of Bexar to Goliad in the middle of December 1835, Capt. Dimmitt was an avid Mexican Federalist and opposed to separation which was symbolized in the 1824 Mexican tri-color which is also thought to be of his own design. Dimmitt’s bloody arm flag was said to have been raised ceremonially on Dec. 20, 1835 upon the signing of the Goliad Declaration of Independence as the official flag of the occasion although the banners of companies of Capt. William S. Brown and Capt. William Scott was also present at Goliad at the time.
Which banner was flown over the Goliad garrison is the subject of controversy and comment by historians. Folks from Goliad are very proud of her heritage and the Goliad County Historical Commission strives to educate the public in Goliad’s role in Texas history.
The commission feels humbled by the positive responses received from visitors that viewed the Field of Honor that represented and memorialized the men that sacrificed their lives for our independence.
Watch for us later this month as the Presidio La Bahia celebrates its 37th annual La Bahia reenactment of Fannin and his men’s last days. We will have our Field of Honor back up for those of you that missed it this time, it will go up the afternoon of March 24, and remain up until the afternoon of March 27, the actual date of the men’s deaths.