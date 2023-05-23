Flooding in county not as bad as first projected

Flooding in Goliad County was not as severe as expected after Bexar County and other upstream counties along the San Antonio River received heavy rainfall recently.
The San Antonio River exceeded its banks at the Goliad State Park & Historic Site, causing the closure of the paddling trail dock and other areas.
According to Goliad State Park & Historic Site Superintendent Jared Ramirez, the river was predicted to rise to 30 feet or higher. But the river crested on May 15 at 27.62 feet.
“If the crest reached 30 feet, we would start thinking about closing certain roads and parking lots,” Ramirez said. “We would have to limit access to more areas.”
The park had to close a picnic area, the San Antonio River Trail, Vaquero Camping Loop and Longhorn Camping Loop.
“It’s fairly routine for us to get flooding like this a couple of times during the summer,” Ramirez said. “It’s something parks always have to deal with. We’ve had a set of procedures that has been passed down from manager to manager that has served us well.”
Ramirez did not know when the paddling trail dock would be reopened.
“A lot has to do with how fast the mud dries,” Ramirez said. “We could have the river go down, but if we get sporadic rain, it will keep the ground saturated. It makes it hard just to walk down there.”
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said no roads or other infrastructure had been reported damaged from the flooding.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•