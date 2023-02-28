A Florida woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash on Feb. 10 in Goliad County.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Gloria Nierenberge, 63, of Haines City, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene by Goliad County Justice of the Peace Jimmy Schulze.
The accident occurred approximately five miles east of Goliad on U.S. Highway 59 at 3:56 p.m. A Mitsubishi Mirage occupied by Nierenberge and her husband, Irving Nierenberge, 83, was hit from behind by a vehicle operated by Lathaniel Samples, 25 of Beeville, according to San Miguel.
San Miguel said Irving Nierenberge, the driver of the Mirage, failed to signal a lane change and Samples’ vehicle swerved in an attempt to miss it, but still made impact with the vehicle.
The Mirage swerved into the median and overturned 1.5 times. Gloria Nierenberge wasn’t wearing a safety belt, according to San Miguel.
Irving Nierenberge was life-flighted to a San Antonio hospital and is expected to recover. Samples were transported to Citizens Hospital in Victoria.
The crash is still under investigation.
