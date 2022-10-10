The students spoke and Goliad Independent School District listened.
After a survey revealed students desired healthier food choices at the campus cafeterias, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon and Dustin Meaux, the school district’s director of nutrition, health and safety, worked with a dietician during the summer to create more palatable and nutritional menus.
“Our participation rates were down last year,” Lyon said. “We did some surveys to determine what was holding back the kids from eating in the cafeteria. We found that the menu choices and just the quality of the food wasn’t what they wanted. That spearheaded the change.”
Goliad ISD began the current academic year by debuting a six-week, rotating menu for all three campus cafeterias. The menu features Italian main courses on Mondays and Mexican main courses on Tuesdays. Students also have more options if they aren’t interested in the main course of the day.
“The kids have a lot of choices now,” Meaux said. “One of the things I wanted to do was make sure we had some meals made from scratch as well. We have two to three of those a week. I want kids to have quality meals and quality choices at the same time. They’ll have a couple of options on the line and they’ll have the option of something like a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich each day. The goal is for them to never go hungry and never walk out of here feeling like we didn’t have something they like.”
So far, the students have reacted very positively to the menu changes. During the first two weeks of classes, Goliad ISD served an increase of over 1,000 meals compared to a year ago.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Meaux said. “I had a mom call the other day and say that her kid asked her to cook like the cafeteria does because it is so good. We’ve seen consistent progress. We’ve had to change our meal count from 600 to 700 a day.”
Meaux said the improved menu came at no extra cost to the school district.
“Everything is federally funded,” Meaux said. “We don’t have any local founds going into the food service. We ensure that we’re doing right by the kids while doing right with our taxpayer dollars as well. We’re not spending any more money from the data we have now, but we have more participation than last year. So far, we’ve served over 10,000 meals since school started. If I did the numbers right now, we’d probably be close to 15,000.”
The new menus include more items made from scratch, including homemade bread baked daily.
“The students have asked for homemade meals for years,” Meaux said. “The cafeteria staff was 100% on board. We’ve made more things efficient in the back, so we’ve been able to prepare more meals with less people. Our labor costs are down, but we’re producing more meals. Our staff is doing a really good job.”
Lyon said the school district also has plans to enhance the cafeteria setting.
“Our long-term goal, should funding exist, is to make our dining spaces more communal and inviting,” Lyon said. “At the middle school, we had round tables where little pods of students would eat. Now we have longer tables so more can sit together. At the high school, we’ve expanded beyond the cafeteria into the courtyard for additional seating so it’s more of a college-level feel.”
Meaux feels that providing healthier and tastier food options is vital to maintaining a healthy environment.
“Food connects people,” Meaux said. “One thing we wanted to do as a staff was enhance the students’ experience and the time they spend together. Just about everything you do with your family is food-related. Food can be a catalyst of good things.”
