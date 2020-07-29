Football will resume with few changes

AUSTIN – High school sports in Goliad County will, in large part, resume as scheduled under new sports-specific guidelines released by the UIL last week.
The modified calendar released by the organization July 21 shows fall athletics in 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A beginning as previously scheduled with some changes to accommodate schools whose summer workout programs were kiboshed by local officials or districts.
Football practices can begin Aug. 3, and first-year coach Kevin Salazar says that the Tigers will be on the practice field on that day.
As of press time, the football team’s regular season schedule has remained intact with no changes.
The UIL limited all football teams to one scrimmage under the new guidelines, so the Tigers will lose their first schedule scrimmage.
The team’s only scrimmage will be on Aug. 20 at Tiger Stadium against Flatonia.
Salazar said the schedule is still subject to change based on the results of a meeting of the district’s executive committee.
He said the district’s coaches and administrators have discussed the possibility of having each team eliminate a pre-district game in order to gain a bye week during the district schedule.
Under that plan, each district team would play a nine-game schedule and have two bye weeks in their schedule that could be used for makeup games should the need arise because of a COVID-19-related postponement.
The schedule for the Tigerette volleyball team saw sweeping changes because of the UIL’s ban on tournaments and showcases, which was done to avoid multiple teams from different areas all congregating at the same site, and also because of the delayed start for 5A and 6A schools.
The Tigerettes will begin practice on Aug. 3 with their first match scheduled for Aug. 11 in Needville.
The tennis and cross country teams can participate in their first meets on Aug. 17 under the modified UIL calendar.
The risk mitigation guidelines released by the UIL with the modified calender call for schools to limit capacity at all events to 50 percent as well as mandate the use of face coverings by all spectators and attendees.
The guidelines also call for schools to “screen all visitors to determine if they themselves have COVID-19 symptoms” and to regularly clean and disinfect common areas that are shared by athletes and participants.
The entire plan released by the UIL is still subject to change based on state and local ordinances.
