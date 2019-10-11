GOLIAD – Coinciding with the first significant cool front to the area is Oktoberfest – long associated with fall.
The local event is the first organized by The Goliad Forge.
The event – at the Goliad Brewery – will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and continues on Saturday at noon.
Festivities include:
Live music featuring Christina Valdez and her family – who will perform Friday evening; she will perform on Saturday.
•A barbecue buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Friday.
•Goliad Forge President Otto Blunter will direct blacksmithing demonstrations and displays during the dinner.
•An auction of up to 10 blacksmithing items crafted at Goliad Forge. Items include a custom-made Blunter knife, a scrolled cross and an iron rose. Former Goliad County Judge Pat Calhoun will be the auctioneer.
•More blacksmithing demonstrations and sale Saturday along with musical entertainment.
•Raffle tickets on sale for the blacksmith crafted items.
•Another barbecue.
