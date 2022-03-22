nues to countdown to Saturday, March 26, the Friends of Nordheim are diligently working and planning last-minute events for a day full of festivities.
President Bettie Stehling continues to accept parade entries and vendor booth applications.
The group is preparing to open their town with warm hospitality to 10 German visitors.
Ronnie Pfeifer and Roberta Hale have been corresponding with Volker Schiek, Mayor of Nordheim/Baden-Wurtemberg/Germany. Schiek and his group are excited to come to Texas to share in the celebration of 125 years with their namesake.
The “Welcome Home” parade entrants will begin to check-in at 7:30 a.m., in the parking lot of Edgar & Gladys’ Café on Highway 72. Judging will begin promptly at 9 a.m.
The Nordheim Historical Museum, the Quilt Show, in the Recreational Center, and the vendor booths at the Nordheim Shooting Club Hall. will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m.
The Shooting Club will offer hamburgers from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Hermann Sons Dancers will take the stage at noon. An open house will begin at the Nordheim ISD from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
The Quasquicentennial Program will begin at 2:30 p.m. inside the dance hall. Many individuals and groups will be acknowledged and recognized.
Following the program, the musical entertainment will begin with the Nordheim Faculty and Friends Band, until 4:30 p.m., followed by Lori Beth Wisian Brooke, of Austin, playing the accordion and yodeling until 6:30 p.m.
The Nathan Colt Young Band will begin playing at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The Nordheim Fire Department chicken barbecue dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. Plates will cost $10.
The Quasquicentennial Celebration will end at 11 p.m. For more information, contact Bettie Stehling (361) 938-5248 or Ronda Voelkel at (361) 935-5473.
Information submitted by Joyce Ann Warwas, Friends of Nordheim Secretary