GOLIAD – The First United Methodist Church, 134 W. Pearl Street in Goliad, will host a GriefShare program from Feb. 19 to May 13 in the Family Life Center of the church.
The free 13-week grief- recovery seminar and support group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday.
Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program.
This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one.
Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?”, “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”
The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.
Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines.
Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.
Whether the bereavement experience is recent or not so recent, participants will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member or friend.
No matter what the cause of a loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand the feelings that are being experienced.
Those attending the program will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that they do not need to live in bondage to certain emotions.
Valuable information about facing a new normal life and renewing hope for the future will be provided.
Grief workbooks will be made available for participants.
To register or for questions, call or e-mail Pastor Missy Jenson at 361-645-2546 or mjenson@riotx.org.