The needs of the first Americans before the arrival of the Europeans (around 1600 AD) were those that we know: food, clothing, and shelter.
The natural world that they lived in was also familiar: plants and animals, insects, mud, rocks, wood (alive and dead), fire, beans and seeds and washed up asphalt along the coast.
There was no metal until the Europeans arrived. With processing, the animals could be turned into hides once they were skinned. In some locations, the dirt was ochre which could give a red coloration to skin. Seems like a lengthy list but it took a lot of ingenuity and multiple uses to make a sustainable life.
As Cabeza de Vaca discovered, he had to go several days without food, and he ran around naked when with the Native Americans
On Nov. 13, Bayside Historical Society meeting guest speaker, Greg Gannett, from the Museum of the Coastal Bend, spoke from 12 feet of tabletop covered with examples of the inventions developed by the Native Americans. Gannett worked in a historical context from the earliest time to the contact period.
Clay pottery was one of the first useful discoveries for cooking and carrying water. A black asphaltum coating on the inside of a clay pot made it waterproof inside and could be used for artistic designs on the outside. Pottery showed the beginning of human artwork.
Of course, the natives encountered the problem of getting the water from a stream into a pot. A turtle shell made a convenient and durable way to scoop up water and to drink out of. This was a good example of double use.
Gannett showed how the invention of weaving using natural plant fibers was a huge advancement. They could weave yucca plant leaves into primate sandals.
Weaving also produced cordage with multiple uses. The speaker had a gourd with a woven net around the outside. He demonstrated how a gourd with such a cover could be slung over a shoulder for carrying to free up both hands.
Imagine the utility of being able to use both hands to accomplish tasks like hunting, cooking, sewing and eating. Gannett was demonstrating all this not just talking, but running from one end of the table to the other.
Gannett showed how dried plant leaves exposed the structural fibers, sometimes naturally attached to a sharp needle at the end. A natural needle and thread provided by nature.
Meeting attendants did not have to imagine this, the speaker had example leaves he brought with him and passed around the room. They did have to imagine how the natives used the brains of the animal in softening and tanning their hide.
Corn had to be soaked in a wood ash lye solution to make it more digestible and easier to grind. The grinding took place in a stone metate which was on display at the BHS meeting.
Gannett also had two grinding stones with smooth surfaces like a hand-held metate. The speaker also showed the evolution of the native method to start a fire from rubbing two sticks together to the development of a spindle. He pointed out how the six-foot long Karankawa bow could also be used as a pole.
The speaker also had examples of other stone tools: a hammer stone, various size spear points, digging tools, scrapers and knives.
A spear dart was bigger than an arrow and thrown by hand to bring down bigger game like a mammoth. A spear dart was about four feet long and propelled by a piece of a branch called an atlatl. The purpose of the atlatl was to create a longer lever to the human’s throwing arm.
The atlatl was about as long as the human forearm with a hook-like projection at the back end. The hook fit into a cup at the end of the dart. It increased the force and the range of the dart for help in bringing down mammoths and bison. The speaker did an outdoor demonstration of the atlatl after the meeting.
As an outreach educator, Gannett showed that he was able to keep the attention of school children. His energy and the clarity of his hands-on presentation kept the Bayside audience enthralled.
