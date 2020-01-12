Garcia to run for Pct 1 seat

GOLIAD – Tony Garcia has announced he is running for Precinct 1 county commissioner.
The 54-year-old, who is a road and bridge operator working for Precinct 3 County Commissioner Mickey White, has been a Goliad resident since 1985.
“I want to make a change for better county government,” he says, “and for better county roads.”
Garcia worked for a number of years for AT&T.
If elected, he also hopes to help the court to lower taxes, and to “bring more businesses into the county.”
Garcia has never held office before.
He is married to his wife, Martha, and is the father of two daughters