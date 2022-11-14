In the past month, the Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District (GCGCD) has hired two new staff members to run the day-to-day operations of the district.
Annalysa Camacho has been hired to serve as the district’s general manager. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University-Kingsville with a bachelor of science degree and masters of science degree in range and wildlife management.
Camacho brings her knowledge of today’s technology and working with landowners to the district. She will work with the district board and manage the day-to-day operations of the district.
Goliad native Mike Taylor was chosen to fill the district’s field technician position. He brings years of experience in the oil field and as a landman to the position.
Taylor will be out in the county to stake new water wells, working with the district’s ongoing water well level monitoring, water quality monitoring, and helping to update the district’s well ownership files as the district goes into its 21st year.
Both new employees are looking forward to working with Goliad County citizens as they work to help insure available water for current and future residents of the county.
All are welcome to stop by the GCGCD office at 118 S. Market Street in Goliad to meet the new staff members.
The GCGCD was created in 2001 by authority of House Bill 3651 of the 77th Texas Legislature. Goliad County voters approved the district on Nov. 6, 2000. The district has the same boundaries as Goliad County, containing 551,040 acres of land with 90 percent of this acreage utilized as rangeland for livestock production.
The district is bound on the north by DeWitt County, on the east by Victoria County, on the south by Refugio County ,and on the west by Bee and Karnes counties.
According to Chapter 36 of the Texas Statutes Water Code, the district has the authority to regulate the spacing of water wells, the production of water wells, or both.
The preservation of the groundwater resources can be managed in the most prudent and cost-effective manner through the regulation of large capacity wells as affected by the district’s well production and well spacing rules.
The district’s goal is to insure that all Goliad County residents have a sustainable quality water supply, well into the future.
Information submitted by GCGCD President, Wilfred Korth