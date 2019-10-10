GOLIAD – The Goliad Church of Christ will host a 2019 Gospel Meeting from Sunday, Oct. 20, to Thursday, Oct. 24.
The guest speaker will be Patrick Hammack, who has been the gospel preacher in Odem for almost 20 years. Patrick has held gospel meetings across the country and in Cambodia and Jamaica. He is also the host of a weekly podcast on the Light Network.
There will be a service at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by a fellowship meal, and another service at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday services will be at 7 p.m. each evening.
The public is invited.