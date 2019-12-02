GOLIAD – The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The chamber is celebrating the grand reopening of its new office space at 138 S. Market Street (across from Fort Fun) in Goliad. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. followed by refreshments served until 2 p.m. The community is welcome to attend and be a part of the celebration.
Contact the Goliad Chamber of Commerce at 361-645-3563 or info@goliadcc.org. with any questions.