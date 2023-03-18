GCRPC seeking long-term care ombudsmen

The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking volunteers in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, and Victoria counties to serve as advocates for residents living in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Advocates provide empowerment for residents in long-term care facilities throughout the Golden Crescent region.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and complete a free, 36-hour training course that includes classroom, self-study, and in-facility training.
No prior experience is required.
Hours are flexible and determined by each volunteer. Registration is required.
Volunteer ombudsmen duties include:
• visiting residents;
• identifying and investigate complaints;
• and educating residents, families, and facility staff on protecting the health, safety, welfare, and rights of individuals living in long-term care settings.
Ombudsman services are free and confidential.
Contact Christina Guajardo, managing local ombudsman, at 361-578-1587, ext. 217, 361-920-1400 or email christinag@gcrpc.org.