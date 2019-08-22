GOLIAD – The Goliad County Retired School Personnel recently hosted a back-to-school barbecue for the administrative staff of the Goliad Independent School District.
The event was at the Ander Lutheran Church hall with approximately 65 members and guests attending. They were served a meal of barbecue chicken and side dishes.
Allen Jank provided entertainment with stories of Sven and Ole. District III President Becky Williams gave an update on the status of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, including the information that all members will receive an extra check this year, up to a maximum of $2,000.
Superintendent Dave Plymale introduced the administrative staff to the group and spoke about things happening within the school district.
New yearbooks, completed by member, Minnie Perez, were distributed. Those members wanting a book may contact Jerry Dornak or Daryl Lau.
GCRSP general meetings are at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the First Baptist Church, Goliad.