GCRSP meets, donates books to GMS

GOLIAD – The sixth grade band, under the direction of Jen Bridges, performed a concert for members and parents at the Dec. 11 meeting of the Goliad County Retired School Personnel at the Goliad Middle School cafeteria.
During the meeting the GCRSP donated 158 books to the GES library for distribution to children who need books.
Members discussed their upcoming Scholarship Event which will be Thursday, March 5, 2020. There will be further discussion on this subject at the February meeting.
The retired teachers group brought cookies for the band members as a thank you gift for the concert.