GCRSP plans scholarship event

GOLIAD – During the February meeting of the Goliad Retired School Personnel plans were made for the organization’s scholarship event which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Goliad Methodist Church.
GCRSP presents two $1,000 scholarships annually to graduating seniors who plan to go into the teaching profession.
All members are asked to bring door prizes and bingo prizes to the March event.
Information was presented about the upcoming state convention in Corpus Christi to be held April 6-8 and the District Convention which will be in Port Lavaca April 23.
The group also celebrated Valentine’s Day at the meeting.