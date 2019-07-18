GOLIAD – Five illegal immigrants are in federal custody following a pair of bail-outs Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Those apprehended include three women and two men. Three are from El Salvador, one is from Colombia and one of the female’s original place of residence remains uncertain.
The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, June 30, when Deputy Kirk Fowler attempted a traffic stop on a speeding 2017 Dodge truck on Farm-to-Market 622 near the Goliad North subdivision.
As the vehicle came to a stop, a group of individuals, including the driver, fled on foot.
Assisting deputies, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Service all attempted a foot pursuit, but were unsuccessful in the darkness.
Shortly after 3 a.m. July 1, Deputy Isaac Kimbrough, while continuing to check the area, observed another truck exiting Korth Lane onto Danforth Road, not far from the scene of the initial bail-out. The vehicle was disguised to look like a utility truck.
Kimbrough attempted to stop the second truck and it also failed to stop. Following a short pursuit, the truck exited the roadway, ran through several fences and the suspects again fled.
Again, additional deputies, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens responded to the area and initiated a search.
The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office also responded with tracking dogs to assist in the search.
Over a period of several hours, officers detained a total of five illegal immigrants. They were identified as Sandra Abigail Arce-Lainez, 20; Jessica Xiomara Olivia-Santos, 24; and Santiago Villegas-Chavez, 37; all three of El Salvador; Santiago Bermudez-Malaver, 22 of Colombia; and Veronica Castanon, 30. Castanon’s place of residence has not yet been confirmed.
Capt. John Pape of the sheriff’s office said the two bail-out incidents probably involve the same parties.
“The locations involved are close in both time and proximity, so we’re working on the presumption that the two are related,” Pape said. “We are continuing to investigate the ownership of the vehicles involved and, in particular, the vehicle that was marked to resemble a utility vehicle.”
The vehicles involved were impounded at the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office. All of those detained were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.