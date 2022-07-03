Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended six suspected undocumented immigrants and one suspected human smuggler on June 11.
According to the GCSO, all seven suspects were traveling through Goliad County. The suspected human smuggler, a female from Austin, was charged with smuggling of persons and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Four of the suspected undocumented immigrants, three females and one male, were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and taken to the Goliad County Jail, according to the GCSO.
Two of the suspected undocumented immigrants were a mother and juvenile daughter, according to the GCSO. They were released to Border Patrol agents. The GCSO stated that a warrant will be issued for the mother at a later date.
