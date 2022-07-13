The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged three men with thefts and burglaries.
According to the GCSO, one male was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of theft, criminal trespass and disregarding a stop sign.
A second male was charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation, three counts of burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a building, four counts of theft of a firearm and theft of property.
The third suspect was arrested on two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
