A video posted on the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page helped confirm the suspect in an investigation of three recent burglaries of vehicles in Goliad.
GCSO deputies arrested Isaiah Jordan Garcia of Goliad late in the evening of March 10 after receiving a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person. Garcia was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.
“At about 11 p.m. on March 10, somebody called about a suspicious person,” Boyd said. “It was close to where the burglaries took place. They found him and arrested him.”
At 12:42 p.m. on March 10, the GCSO posted a security video of a car burglary that happened at 2:54 a.m. on March 9.
“We had three different car burglaries,” Boyd said. “The detectives suspected it was him on the video. We threw it out on Facebook to see if anybody else saw anything. A bunch of people confirmed what the investigations had already assumed.”
Garcia was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Garcia was also served with a warrant for one of the burglaries.
Boyd said two firearms were stolen in the three car burglaries.
“He was on a bicycle trying car doors in the middle of the night,” Boyd said.
Boyd stressed the importance of residents locking their car doors and removing valuables from their vehicles.
