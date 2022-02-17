A Goliad man faces numerous felony charges after allegedly leading Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase on Jan. 30 before being apprehended at a Ward Street residence.
According to Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, a wild chain of events began when Eric Hernandez, 33, burglarized the Ward Street home at around 5 a.m.
“He had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s house,” Boyd said. “He broke in the house and ransacked the place. He shot an SKS rifle off in the house and smashed a TV.”
Boyd said Hernandez had left the residence by the time a GCSO deputy arrived at the scene in response to a call. But later in the day at approximately 11 a.m., GCSO deputies encountered a pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle Hernandez usually drives.
“The deputies tried to stop the vehicle after a traffic violation,” Boyd said. “The deputies got into a pursuit with him.”
According to Boyd, Hernandez returned to the house he had burglarized earlier in the morning.
“He drove through a pasture next to the house whichhas a lot of tall, dead grass,” Boyd said. “He caught the field on fire probably from the exhaust from his truck.”
The deputies called for the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department while pursuing Hernandez.
“He drove all the way back onto Highway 239, came back into town,” Boyd said. “During the pursuit, he rammed two of our patrol cars with his truck. He tried to push one off the road during the pursuit. He hit our vehicles numerous times during the pursuit.”
Boyd said Hernandez returned once again to the Ward Street residence and drove through the burning field where firefighters were trying to contain the blaze.
“The deputies told him to stop the truck and get out,” Boyd said. “He revs the engine and drives toward them.”
Boyd said deputies fired shots onto the passenger and driver sides of the vehicle, and shot the front tires out.
“He continued to drive through the field,” Boyd said. “He continued to ram into stuff. He came to a stop near the house after one of his tires became flat. He gets out with an alcoholic beverage in his hand.”
According to Boyd, Hernandez then tried to escape on foot, forcing deputies to tase him.
“He fell on the ground, but one of the taser prongs fell out and he tried to run again,” Boyd said. “They tased him again. After a fight, they got him handcuffed.”
Boyd said no GCSO deputies were injured.
“The guy is extremely lucky,” Boyd said of Hernandez. “The deputies had every right to shoot him. He’s revving a truck and he’s going to run over them. He’s lucky they shot the tires and not him.”
Boyd commended deputies Andrew Dimas and Michael Moyers.
“They were patient, yet they were quick-thinking in diffusing the situation,” Boyd said.
Hernandez, who remained in custody at the Goliad County Jail as of Feb. 4, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; resisting arrest, search or transport; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
