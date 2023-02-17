GCSO sergeant recovers stolen backhoe, UTV

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Feb. 2 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard. Call 361-358-2550 to have the Advance-Guard delivered to you for less than $3 per month.
The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen backhoe and utility terrain vehicle on Jan. 24, according to Goilad County Sheriff Roy Boyd.
The GCSO responded to a report of the stolen backhoe and UTV in the Kilgore area.
According to the GCSO, Sgt. Henry Guerra drove to the scene where the equipment was reportedly stolen. On the way to the scene, Guerra noticed equipment in an unusual location.
The equipment discovered by Guerra were the reported stolen backhoe and UTV.
According to the GCSO, there has been an increase in UTVs and heavy equipment being stolen in the region. The GCSO urges equipment owners to remove keys from the equipment before leaving a job site.
