GCSO shuts down Goliad convenience store

A Goliad convenience store has been shut down by the Goliad County Sheriff's Office.
According to Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, CJ's Mini Mart was forced to close by the GCSO on March 25 and the owners of the business were charged with engaging in organized crime activity and running an illegal gambling establishment.
"They had a hidden game rook in the back," Boyd told the Advance-Guard.
The store, located at 1426 U.S. Highway 59, was still closed as of today.
More on this story coming to MySouTex.com.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•