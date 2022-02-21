Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd feels a nearly $1 million grant from Operation Lone Star will enable law enforcement to better monitor and combat movement of illegal drugs and human smuggling through the county.
On Sept. 20, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an Operation Lone Star grant program that would make $100 million available to enhance interagency border security operations. Goliad County applied for and received a grant of $965,307.12.
“Funding was originally intended for the counties on the border,” Boyd said. “Thankfully, our county judge, Mike Bennett, knows the chief of staff for Gov. Abbott. Judge Bennett told the chief of staff that Goliad County needed to be involved.”
Boyd said he and other sheriffs were invited to meet with Abbott and speak to state legislators to inform them of their need for similar funding.
“We went through with a lot of questions on what needed to be done,” Boyd said. “On two different occasions, I had to testify in front of the House and Senate and presented them with valid activity within our jurisdiction.”
The funding will afford the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office the ability to hire three additional deputies. Boys has already brought on board John Davis, who has 40 years of law enforcement experience, to be the commander of operations. Two interdiction deputies will be hired in the near future.“John is one of the most intelligent and adaptive individuals that you can find,” Boyd said. “His aggressiveness matches my aggressiveness when it comes to criminal activity. John is well-established in this region. I was very happy to have John come over and help us.”
Boyd said the funds will also cover the cost of software that will enable Goliad County to collaborate with neighboring counties to create a cooperative task force.
“We’re actually working with Brooks County, the Kingsville Task Force and Refugio County,” Boyd said. “I have talked with the San Patricio County and Live Oak County sheriffs. It would be a force multiplier. We can also share intelligence to help us intercept criminal activity coming through our counties.”
Davis, who served as a lieutenant for the criminal investigations division for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office from 2018 to 2020, is excited to get to work.
“Chasing them up and down the roadway is one way and it does help push them somewhere else,” Davis said. “But when you start dissecting these things and connecting the dots with all the things that are happening in our region, not just Goliad County, that’s when you start making a difference.”
According to Boyd, the grant will also allow the GCSO to purchase three fully outfitted vehicles, equipment and communications radios.
The grant cycle ends September 2023.
“But we are told that there will be additional injections of revenue as time goes on,” Boyd said.
According to Boyd, there are 15 “stash sites” in Goliad County that are being monitored.
“These are sites where illegal immigrants are trespassing and destroying property,” Boyd said. “For us, it’s about stopping the criminality and keeping the people in our county safe.”
