GOLIAD – The Goliad County Wildlife Management Association will host its annual banquet Saturday, Aug. 24, with registration starting at 8 a.m.
The meeting is in the Memorial Auditorium at the Goliad County Fairgrounds, on U.S. Highway 183. A catered lunch will be provided by S & J Catering.
Topics of interest will be presented by: Dave Hewitt and associates from the Cesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute; “Game Law Enforcement,” by Bill Zappe, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden; and “Deer Survey Results,” by Meagan Lesak, TPWD biologist.
Youth scholarship recipients will be recognized along with youth who participated in the 4-H Outdoor Challenge, Texas Brigades program and the Junior Olympic National Shooting Competition.
Favorite nature related photos can be brought for display and entry into the photo contest.
The association will conduct a regular business meeting and award lifetime member plaques.
Annual membership dues, lease license application and fee and herd composition/incidental observation data reports can be submitted at the meeting. If attending and not a member, stop by and get membership information.
The meeting will end at 1 p.m. with Tricky Tray drawings, auction, door prizes, 52 Card Draw, youth prize package and youth door prize.