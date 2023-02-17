GEDC seeking citizens’ help in attracting businesses

The Goliad Economic Development Corporation has created a new game plan.
Roy Rosin, GEDC president, said new emphasis is being made to attract businesses to Goliad County and assist current businesses with possible expansion.
“The GEDC is interested in the orderly growth of the city and county,” Rosin said. “We want to create new jobs that will allow our children to be able to live in the Goliad area after they grow up.”
The GEDC, which consists of seven members, is seeking advice from the community to accomplish its goals.
“We are asking citizens to keep development on their minds and inform the city of any businesses that might like to come to the city or county,” Rosin said. “The GEDC is proposing a finder’s fee for anyone who registers a new contact for business that subsequently closes to become an approved entity in the area.”
According to Rosin, the GEDC’s top priority is still helping existing businesses.
“They are first in line for assistance,” Rosin said. “There are grant funds that we may be able to assist business and developers with.”
Rosin said a workforce will be required to attract new businesses to the area.
“New, affordable housing will also be needed,” Rosin said. “In order to have those elements happen, we will need to think into the future and realize that these two elements will need to grow together in an orderly manner.”
The GEDC can be contacted by calling (361) 645-3454.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•