The Goliad County Library and Goliad Center for Texas History 2022 Lecture Series will kick off on Feb. 15 with a “What’s Your Story? Genealogy 101” seminar.
The seminar will begin at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and registration. At 10 a.m., guests will be welcomed and speaker Karen Locher will be introduced.
Locher is the senior director of libraries at the University of Houston-Victoria.
“Genealogy 101 Session I” will begin at 10:10 a.m. A lunch break will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Genealogy 101 Session II” will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The free event is limited to 35 guests and attendants must register at EventBritecom by searching #gcthfreegenealogy, #genealogyjourney101, #whatsyourstory, #goliadcountylibrary or #centerfortexashistory.
The 2022 Lecture Series will continue with monthly events through November.
Two Celebrate Texas History Month lectures will be offered in March.
Following is the remainder of the 2022 Lecture Series schedule:
• March 3, noon - Patsy Light, “The Legacy of Dionicio Rodriguez Trabajo Rusticio”
• March 31, 6 p.m. - Ernest Barnes, “300th Anniversary of Mission Nuestra Senora del Espiritu Santo de Zuniga
• April 21, 6 p.m. - Raymond Starr, “Cart Wars and the Hanging Tree”
• May 19, 6 p.m. - Jose Joe Gonzalez, “The Franciscans and Their Role as Missionaries Since the Early 13th Century”
• June 2, 6 p.m. - Donaly Brice, “The Mier Expedition: The Black Bean Incident”
• July 21, 6 p.m. - Hal Davis, “The Duke of Duval, Landslide Lyndon, and Box 13”
• Aug. 18, 6 p.m. - Donald Hoffman, “Texas Ranching History”
• Sept. 15, 6 p.m. - Stella M. Gonzalez, “Juana Navarro Perez Alsbury: Alamo Survivor”
• Oct. 6, 6 p.m. - “An Evening at the Cemetery at Oak Hill”
• Nov. 3, noon - Scott McMahon, “The Filibusters”
All lectures are free and open to the public.
For more information, call the Goliad County Library at (361) 645-2291.