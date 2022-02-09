The Goliad County Library and the Goliad Center for Texas History will host an event titled “What’s Your Story? The Genealogy Journey 101” event on Feb. 15 with Senior Director of Libraries at the University of Houston-Victoria Karen Locher as the speaker.
This seminar will run from 9:30 a.m. until approximately 2:30 p.m. with a break for lunch so attendants may enjoy some of the local dining and shopping opportunites around Goliad.
The event will be limited to 35 guests and attendants must register for this free event on Eventbrite. Register at www.eventbrite.com by searching one of the following: #gcthfreegenealogy, #genealogyjourney101, #whatsyourstory, #goliadcountylibrary or #centerfortexashistory.
The Goliad County Library and the Goliad Center for Texas History’s 2022 Lecture Series will begin in March as they celebrate Texas History Month with a Lunch N Learn on March 3 and an evening lecture March 31.
Information submitted by Shelly Parks