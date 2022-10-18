General hunting season begins Nov. 5 in Goliad County

Hunters in Goliad County this season may be forced to work a little harder to get that trophy buck.
Recent rains have produced an increase in native forage. According to Meagan Lesak, Texas Parks and Recreation Department wildlife biologist for Goliad County, the increase in vegetation could mean white-tailed deer may not frequent feeders for at least the start of the season.
“Those that primarily hunt feeders may see lower numbers come to their feeders just because there is so much food out on the range right now.”
White-tailed deer season for Goliad County begins Oct. 1 for archery hunters only. The general season begins Nov. 5 and will run through Jan. 1.
Lesak said this year’s drought didn’t greatly affect the deer populations throughout the county.
“The drought was tough for a little bit, but conditions have improved,” Lesak said. “The season is shaping up to be pretty decent. Densities are still relatively the same.
“It was a pretty tough drought. But in the long-term of things, it was temporary. It’s really when we have years of drought conditions when we see decreases in populations. For now, I think we’re still good.”
Lesak said the deer appear to be in good shape.
“You’ll see slight decreases in body conditions,” Lesak said. “Antler quality might not be the best.”
Wildfires plagued much of the county the first half of the year, causing habitat loss and damage.
“Where fires have occurred, there’s been new grass and weed growth providing some much-needed nutrition and cover for deer,” said Alan Cain, White-Tailed Deer Program Leader for TPWD. “Although habitat conditions have improved immensely with recent rains, the timing was a bit late to have any meaningful influence on antler quality. ”
Wild turkey season also begins Oct. 1 for archery hunters only. The general season will run Nov. 5 through Jan. 15.
The regular dove season began on Sept. 14 and will run through Oct. 30. A second season will be Dec.17-Jan. 22.
Quail season in Goliad County is Oct. 29-Feb. 26.
