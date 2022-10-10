The General Zaragoza Society of Goliad is celebrating its 78th anniversary as a public service organization and advocate of education and community service.
The organization is one of Goliad’s largest donors of student scholarships and is a continuous donor to community projects.
For many years, the organization has promoted the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in honor of General Ignacio Zaragoza, who was born in what is known as La Bahia.
The organization wants to recognize people who have been outstanding contributors to the region and area communities.
The General Zaragoza Society is accepting nominations from local organizations such as chambers of commerce, Lions Clubs, Rotary Clubs, school districts, cities, counties, civic clubs, organizations and individuals who wish to recognize these individuals or groups in the categories of first responders (includes law inforcement, EMS and fire departments), education, community service and outstanding youth or youth organization.
Each award will have its own criteria and be judged by a panel of independent judges.
The General Zaragoza Society will recognize the outstanding leaders at a banquet-type celebration at the Goliad Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Nominating groups, or individuals, are asked to present a two-to-three-page, single-spaced outline with the nominee’s resume and reason for their nomination. A nominee is eligible for one category only.
All judging decisions are final with finalists receiving the coveted General Zaragoza Medallion at the designated banquet. Deadline for the nominations is Oct. 14.
Although not the main purpose of the ZECA Awards, during the evening, raffles and a silent auction will be ongoing.
Proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarship and community service projects. Organizers are requesting donations of items to be sold in a silent auction. Monetary donations to be used to buy auction items, will also be accepted.
Contact Sherry E. Garcia at 361-564-5727 or slynn1128@att.net for more information about donations.
Call Hernan Jaso at 361-655-6961 for additional information about the banquet.
Email nominations or questions to hernanjaso@sbcglobal.net.
Information submitted by Goliad Chamber of Commerce