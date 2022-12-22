GES students have new reason to enjoy reading

Goliad Elementary School students are begging their teachers to allow them to go to the vending machine, and it’s not for a snack or soda.
Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Goliad Education Foundation, the school district purchased a Bookworm Vending Machine to encourage Goliad Elementary School students to further their interests in reading.
“It’s just really a fun way to incentivize the kids without using candy or some trinket that will just wind up at the bottom of their backpacks,” said Goliad ISD Librarian Sharon Howard. “It reinforces the notion that reading can be fun as well as fundamental. They can pick their own book.”
Each book costs one token. Students can get a token on their birthdays, for displaying good character, helping to clean up classrooms or displaying any other positive characteristic.
“We’ve only had it for a little while and all the kids are excited,” Howard said. “They keep asking their teachers, ‘When can I get a token?’ How can I get a token?’ To see them really excited about reading is our goal.”
The students get to keep the books. Howard said she is exploring ways to keep the vending machine stocked.
“I’m going to try to get creative about how we get some donations,” Howard said. “I haven’t quite gotten there yet. We plan for the school to take care of it this year, then we’ll take next year as it comes.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•