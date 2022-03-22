Goliad Elementary School at 102 W. High Street is gearing up for the 2022-23 school year by conducting open enrollment for pre-k and kindergarten students.
Registration, by appointment only, will be held 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on April 12-14. Parents of prospective students should call (361) 645-3206 to schedule an appointment.
A child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and live in Goliad County to be eligible for enrollment as a GISD pre-k student.
Proof of residency, verification of income (required), verification of TANF/SSI benefits (if applicable), original or certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, current immunization record, social security or state ID for the child and the parent/guardian’s driver’s license must be provided.
To be eligible for enrollment as a kindergarten student at GISD, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 and live in Goliad County.
Proof of residency, original or certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, current immunization record, social security card or state ID for the child and the parent/guardian’s driver’s license must be provided.
Information submitted by Rene Gutierrez, GES Secretary