Getting a bead on fire funding

GOLIAD – Goliad County Commissioners decided to take no action on a proposal listed on the Sept. 14 Commissioners Court agenda that would have equally divided funds among all five of the county’s fire departments.
Jimmy Schulze, emergency management coordinator for the county, said each department had been adversely impacted by COVID-19 in being able to obtain funding for their operations.
“Every fire department’s fundraiser this year has been hit hard,” Schulze said.
The county has budgeted a total of $87,500 for funding local fire departments.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Alonzo Morales Jr., who also serves as the fire chief for the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department, said the funding formula that has previously been in place allotted $10,500 for the other four volunteer fire departments in the county and $40,000 to $45,000 for the Goliad department.
“Last year — in 2019 — the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department responded to 185 calls,” Morales said. “Of these, 81 percent were in the county (outside the city limits). The vast majority of the communities are unprotected — they don’t have any fire departments.
“As you see with the numbers, the Goliad fire department responds to a lot more calls, and that includes everything — wrecks, structure fires, mutual aid calls, EMS assistance calls. That’s why the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department receives the larger portion of that amount.”
Goliad also has a larger volunteer base, Morales said, adding that most members of the department also have specialized training...
