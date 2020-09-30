by Jeff Osborne
Editor
GOLIAD – Goliad County Commissioners decided to take no action on a proposal listed on the Sept. 14 Commissioners Court agenda that would have equally divided funds among all five of the county’s fire departments.
Jimmy Schulze, emergency management coordinator for the county, said each department had been adversely impacted by COVID-19 in being able to obtain funding for their operations.
“Every fire department’s fundraiser this year has been hit hard,” Schulze said.
The county has budgeted a total of $87,500 for funding local fire departments.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Alonzo Morales Jr., who is also the fire chief for the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department, said the funding formula that has previously been in place allotted $10,500 for the other four volunteer fire departments in the county and $40,000 to $45,000 for the Goliad department.
“Last year — in 2019 — the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department responded to 185 calls,” Morales said. “Of these, 81 percent were in the county (outside the city limits). The vast majority of the communities are unprotected — they don’t have any fire departments.
“As you see with the numbers, the Goliad fire department responds to a lot more calls, and that includes everything — wrecks, structure fires, mutual aid calls, EMS assistance calls. That’s why the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department receives the larger portion of that amount.”
Goliad also has a larger volunteer base, Morales said, adding that most members of the department also have specialized training.
“We have Class A pumpers to handle structure fires,” Morales said. “Grass fires and auto accidents are our most frequent calls. We cover three-fourths of the county.”
A longstanding agreement between the fire departments stipulates that “we’d be the primary responder to all areas except for Schroeder and Ander-Weser,” he said.
“Don’t get me wrong, folks; it takes all of us in this community — in this county — to make it work because we’re all volunteers — all of us — so sometimes one or the other (departments) does not have the amount of volunteers to respond to a particular incident.”
One benefit of the county funding is that each volunteer fire department has improved its resources over time, Morales said.
“We have over the years gotten a whole lot better equipment — all of us — than what we had when I started 40 years ago,” he said. “Back then there were only three fire departments to cover the entire county — Weesatche, Fannin and Goliad.”
County Judge Mike Bennett asked what should be done to address the funding proposal.
“Is there any room for movement here?” he asked. “Do you want to sit down with the rest of the chiefs and have a discussion with them?”
“I would say let’s have some more discussion on it,” Morales said. “We’ve already adopted a budget this year.”
Bennett noted that the proposal as listed on the agenda would reduce the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department’s budget.
“I know but we do the majority of the calls,” Morales said. “Everybody has their capabilities. I know what those capabilities are because I’ve been here long enough. I know when to call folks in certain situations. Everybody works together; we don’t have any problems with that.”
Bennett asked commissioners if they wanted to vote on the agenda item or not.
“I really don’t feel like making this decision either,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns.
Bennett suggested that Morales meet with representatives of each volunteer fire department to see if they could reach an agreement on funding before the next commissioners court meeting.
Commissioners took no action, agreeing to vote on volunteer fire department funding at a future meeting.