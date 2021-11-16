Few of the Goliad High School students in this fall’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” had seen the musical before standing on stage to audition.
“I have to do three songs and I can’t sing,” said Collin Fisher, who plays Seymour Krelborn. Fisher admits that he wasn’t aware before his audition of the musicality required for his character. “I thought there would be one song but there are like four.”
The cast is behind him, and each other, saying that despite his doubts, he will be ready when the curtain parts and the first notes ring through the high school’s auditorium.
This will be the first production for the newly formed Drama Club at the high school.
Kate Billo, on set design, said that while shows and events have been held in the past, it has been at least a number of years since a formal club was organized.
“Theatre has done things in the past,” said Billo. “They have had the haunted house but we never considered it a club.
“The only difference now is it has a label, but we are still doing the same things we have done over the past years.”
With the club fully formed, they are now working to bring back all the events stifled by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“I want the club to continue for many more years,” said Destiny Aguayo. “I want us to do more things in Drama Club.”
Like the rest, she is eager to see it grow beyond the walls of the classroom and to students not even enrolled in theatre.
The production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” expected to open in December, will help fund future performances of the club including this year’s One Act Play competition.
“I think many of the older people have seen Little Shop of Horrors,” said Destiny Aguayo. “I think if they hear that the high school is doing it, they will want to come and see it.”
A vocal coach is on hand to help these students as they prepare for these roles played on the big screen by the likes of Steve Martin, Rick Moranis and Bill Murray.
Now, not all of those in this cast are novices in the vocal arts.
“I really started singing in the third grade,” said Faith West, who plays Audrey Mushnik. “I was in church and people said I should be in choir. I was in that for three or four years.”
Like the rest, she is practicing her part during class and at rehearsal after school.
With only a handful of practices behind them now, there is still much work to be done and many hours of rehearsal before them as they refine their performance for their expected December opening.
They all agreed, just being on stage makes the many hours of rehearsal worth it.
“When you are on stage, you get that adrenaline rush,” said Fisher.
“You can feel it,” said Gabriela Sertuche. “It is the adrenaline going up your spine.”