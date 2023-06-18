GHS grad appreciated mother’s presence during her school years

My shining star has made an impact on my education and my life like no other person could. Without her, I literally wouldn’t be here.
After spending time with her at school and home, my mom has shown me how to excel in anything I set my mind towards. Whether it was helping me decorate my megaphone or taking me to school in the mornings, she was a staff member I could count on.
Not many people have experienced having their mom as their principal, while I’ve had the privilege of being surrounded by her joy and kindness since elementary school. I have seen firsthand how many hours she has dedicated to Goliad ISD, and I want her to know that all her hard work is appreciated and not only by me.
I can say without a doubt that Mrs. Huber has given her all to the success of her students, whom she loves like her own. She has taught me how to set standards for myself academically and socially, making me the person I am today.
As we finish the year, I look back on all the memories we made together, like dressing up for pep rallies and driving home from late-night games, and think I’m so glad I got to experience these moments with you.
As a senior, these are some of the last times I will walk the halls, drive to school, or hang out with my friends at lunch, so the fact that my shining star could be here every day was a blessing.
Lastly, I want to say thank you. Thank you for making high school as fun as it could be and creating a space many could enjoy. The way you care for people is admirable, and I hope to follow in your footsteps. You put the “pal” in principal, and the least I could tell you is you truly are my shining star.