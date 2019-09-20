GHS homecoming events announced

GOLIAD – Goliad High School will host homecoming Friday, Sept. 20 during the game against Rockport Fulton.
The annual event will be preceded by a parade around the square at 6 p.m. followed by a bonfire near the Memorial Auditorium.
Homecoming duchesses are Freshman Delaney Huber, daughter of Brandon and Patricia Huber; Madyson Dior Guerra, daughter of Issac and Ginger Guerra; and Daniela Sierra, daughter of Mike and Jessica Kezar and Chad Sierra.
Ms. Huber will be escorted by Clayton Klekar, son of Sammy and Vanessa Klekar. Jonathon Barraza, son of Johnny Baraza, will escort Ms. Guerra. Ms. Sierra will be escorted by Gunner Garnett, son of Greg Garnett and Michelle Duval.
The Homecoming queen candidates for this year are Kyra Welch, daughter of James and Jennifer Welch; Brooke Yanta, daughter of Brian and Wendy Yanta; and Aubrey Williamson, daughter of Daniel Williamson.
Ms. Welch will be escorted by Cameron Morris, son of Joseph Morris and Gina Valdez. Alex Salas, son of Alex and Melissa Salas, will escort Ms. Yanta. Ms. Williamson will be escorted by Grant Garnett, son of Greg Garnett and Michelle Duval.