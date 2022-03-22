The Goliad High School One Act Play troupe will be heading to bi-district competition on March 18-19 at Corpus Christi’s Tuloso-Midway High School.
Goliad was one of three schools to advance from the district competition.
Isaiah Pena (All-Star Crew), Alex McCaskill (Honor Cast) and Destiny Aguayo and Tarryn Ackley (All-Star Cast) received special recognition at the district competition.
The GHS students are performing scenes from “The Insanity of Mary Girard,” which is a real-life story of a Philadelphia woman who spent the last 25 years of her life in a mental institution.
In 1790, Girard was committed to an asylum. After Mary became pregnant by another man, her husband took swift and immediate action. He had her declared legally insane.
The play is set on the first night of Mary’s confinement. Mary sits alone in the basement psycho ward, strapped into a “tranquilizing” chair while her “furies” dance around and manipulate her by impersonating the people she believes can save her.
Through this haunting and highly theatrical piece, the viewer follows Mary as she questions and fights the realities of her sanity under the heavy circumstances she finds herself in.
Following are the students in the cast:
• Destiny Aguayo as Mary Girard
• Katrina Barnett as a Fury
• Kate Billo as Polly Kenton
• Cheye Bridges (costume director)
• Ocea Diaz as a Fury
• Collin Fisher (sound technician)
• Morgan Luke as a Fury
• Mabry McMahon as Mr. Phillips
• Ayden Martin as Mrs. Hatcher
• Elena Martinez (costuming)
• Alex McCaskill III as Stephen Girard
• Isaiah Pena (lighting technician)
• Kathrynn Sawyer (costuming)
• Emory Seaman (hair and makeup)
• Gabriella Sertuche as a Fury
• Nicolas Tyler as Warder
• Faith West as a Fury
• Tarryn Ackley as Mrs. Lum
• Martinez Gutierrez (alternate)