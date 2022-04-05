Second-year actor Destiny Aguayo went from a relatively small part last year in Goliad High School’s One Act Play production to the lead this year portraying Mary Girard in the “Insanity of Mary Girard.”
“It was intense,” Aguayo said, describing this drama performed for UIL judges at a bi-district competition during spring break.
The troupe was selected as the alternate play following its performance.
Kate Billo, who played Polly Kenton, praised Aguayo for her portrayal of a difficult character.
“For Destiny, she had to slowly go insane,” Billo said. “That was the shining star of the entire play.”
Aguayo’s portrayal won her an all-star cast award at the bi-district competition.
The production was far different than the department’s light-hearted musical “Little Shop of Horrors” performed last fall.
“This was a super difficult play,” Billo said.
Couple that with younger actors compared to years past, and the troupe was in a for a hard few months of rehearsing.
“The judges want to know you are connected with your character,” Billo said. “We got a lot of compliments on character development and understanding.”
Aguayo’s character was locked in an asylum by her husband after she became pregnant by another man.
The play is set on the first night of her confinement — alone in the basement except for her “furies.”
“You could see her going from pretty tame to losing her mind,” Billo said. “Even though we are young, the experience from last year helped us with understanding our character.”
Like last year’s play “Ash Girl,” the “Insanity of Mary Girard” is a dramatic production with emotionally deep undertones.
This play is set in 1790 when Mary Girard is committed to an asylum. It deals not just with the turmoil undergone by Girard, but also women’s rights as her husband is able to have her easily committed.
It opens with the first night of Mary’s confinement and her sitting alone in the basement of the ward. Strapped into a tranquilizing chair, her “furies” dance around and manipulate her by impersonating the people she believes can save her.
Through this haunting and highly theatrical piece, the viewer follows Mary as she questions and fights the realities of her sanity under the heavy circumstances in which she finds herself.
“The students sacrificed their spring break for rehearsals and the competition,” said Kathryn Thomas, theatre arts director. “We are so proud of how far they have come in such a short time. The show was a success due to the efforts of many hands.”
The show was first performed for UIL judges on March 8 when they were one of three schools selected to advance to the bi-district competition over spring break at Corpus Christi’s Tuloso-Midway High School.
The troupe is planned a public performance at the high school auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.
Following are the Goliad High School students who earned individual honors at the bi-district one-act play competition:
Isaiah Pena - All-Star Tech Crew Award
The Furies Ensemble (Morgan Luke, Faith West, Ocea Diaz, Katrina Barnett and Gabriella Sertuche) - Honorary All- Star Cast award.
Destiny Aguayo - All- Star Cast award.
Following are the students involved in the competition and their roles:
Destiny Aguayo - Mary Girard
Katrina Barnett - Fury
Kate Billo - Polly Kenton
Cheye Bridges - costume director
Ocea Diaz - Fury
Collin Fisher - sound technician
Morgan Luke - Fury
Mabry McMahon - Mr. Phillips
Ray Hawkins - Mrs. Hatcher
Elena Martinez - costuming
Alex McCaskill III - technician
Isaiah Pena - lighting technician
Kathrynn Sawyer - costuming
Emory Seaman - hair and makeup
Gabriella Sertuche - Fury
Nicolas Tyler - Warder
Faith West - Fury
Tarryn Ackley - Mrs. Lum
Charles Daulley - Stephen Girard
Emory Seaman - costuming
Ayden Martin and Martinez Gutierrez - alternates