Goliad High senior Caroline Roeske came in third in the 4-Way Speech Area Contest during the Victoria Rotary meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn March 8.
“Caroline did an excellent job and represented Goliad Interact, Goliad Rotary, Goliad High School and the community of Goliad in general by her outstanding speech,” said Liz Harris, Goliad Rotary president. “Her speech used the four principals of the Rotary International four-way test.
“Of the things we think, say and do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Roeske plans to attend Stephan F. Austin State University and pursue a degree in early childhood education.