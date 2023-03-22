This year’s inaugural art and music festival in Goliad will feature a logo designed by a Goliad High School student.
Dakota Silhan’s design was selected from a host of entries for the Art and Music Festival to be held in downtown Goliad on March 31-April 1.
It took Silhan about three hours to draw out her logo, which features the festival’s name seamlessly flowing in the design inside a border of paint and musical notes.
“Dakota has always been driven to add to her knowledge of different media in her artwork,” said Vicki Wimberly, art instructor at Goliad High School. “She has not only continued to push the boundaries of what is art, but she has put much thought into each piece of art she has created the last four years.
“She is the epitome of a Level 4 student in art, and it is obvious she will continue to expand and challenge herself as an artist in her life after high school.”
This contest brought together artists of all skill levels to see whose design would be chosen.
“Art students of many different ages and skill levels were challenged with the idea of creating a logo to advertise for the first ever Goliad Art and Music Festival,” Wimberly said. “They researched people, places and events in Goliad’s past, as well as its present and thought about what symbols would help express their message.
“Ultimately, Dakota Silhan, a senior at Goliad High School, was chosen as the designer for the logo that will be used not just to advertise this year’s event, but all future Art and Music Festival events also.”
Silhan is planning to attend Victoria College and later transfer to the University of Texas at Dallas or Stephen F. Austin University.
“I plan to go into graphic design, logo design or video game design,” Silhan said.
This is the first year for Goliad’s Music and Art Festival – a partnership of Main Street Goliad and the Goliad Chamber of Commerce. Events will highlight local and surrounding artists and feature classes for both adults and kids.
There will be an arts and crafts vendor show around the Courthouse Square on April 1 along with local musicians showcasing their musical talents on the sidewalks.
Information provided by Goliad High School