GHS StuCo teams up with Goliad Outreach for Christmas

GOLIAD – Goliad High School Student Council and Goliad Outreach have teamed up to bring 150 meals to families around Goliad for Christmas.
The student council raised $500 in November by selling paper turkey feathers for 25 cents to the student body as part of a Thanksgiving competition. The proceeds will help fund this year’s Christmas distribution by the Goliad Outreach.
Several student council members volunteered their time at the outreach Tuesday, Dec. 3. They helped by stocking the walk in pantry and preparing food for the next scheduled distribution. Volunteers Tony Kouba and Robert Franke expressed their appreciation to the group.
Goliad High School plans to fundraise for Goliad Outreach in the future.