GHS StuCo teams up with Goliad Outreach for Christmas

Contributed photo Members of the Goliad High School Student Council helped out at the Goliad Outreach by stocking the pantry and preparing food for the next distribution date. Pictured are (from left) Rebecca Johnson, Angel Galindo, Brynna Billo, student council sponsor Mrs. Gigi Ousley, Kadin Pinson, BobbiJo Anklam, Karen Quintana and Cassidy Gallegos.