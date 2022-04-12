Goliad High School’s Sarah DeLuna captured first place in number sense and Hunter Williams won the current events competition at the District 29-3A academic meet on March 26 in Goliad.
DeLuna and Williams advanced to compete in the Region IV-3A meet on April 22-23 in Davenport.
Goliad’s Gene Ratliff also qualified for the regional meet by finishing third in persuasive speaking.
DeLuna was also fourth in feature writing, sixth in ready writing, 11th in mathematics, 15th in calculator and 32nd in science composite.
Williams was also sixth in science composite and 12th in mathematics.
Charles Daulley took seventh in social studies.
In current issues, Kate Billo was 10th, Daulley placed 14th and Cade Auten was 28th.
Daulley was also 12th in science composite while Aerianna Segura was 25th.
In spelling, Karen Quintana took eighth place and Caroline Roeske finished 23rd.
Goliad’s current issues and science composite teams each placed third.
