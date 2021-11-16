The introduction to culinary arts students of Goliad High School competed recently in a Halloween Charcuterie Board Challenge.
The works of three teams were each judged on their creativity, knife skills, edibility and overall design. It was Kitchen 1, comprised of James Thompson, Dominic Reyna, Abel Martinez Jr. and Henry Mendez, that won this challenge.
“My goal of this assignment was for them to learn various different cuts on a variety of fruits and vegetables to embellish charcuterie boards and food trays,” said Mollie Janota, who teaches this course.