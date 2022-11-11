GHS students to perform ‘The Addams Family’ on Nov. 12

The Goliad High School Theatre Department is extending the Halloween season with a musical version of “The Addams Family” on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the GHS Auditorium.
There will be two performances, one at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.
Tickets are $5 each and available at the door. Tickets for ages 12 and younger are $2.
Director David Luna said students have been rehearsing for the musical since August.
“We have gotten a choreographer to help us out with some of the dancing,” Luna said. “We’ve had other directors from other places help us out.”
“The Addams Family” features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart, young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met.
And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.
Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.
Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Luna said the students will have full control of the performances.
“They are running the whole show,” Luna said. “We will not be in the back. This is all done by the students.”
Following is the cast:
• Ryan Campos as Gomez
• Faith West as Morticia
• Chey Bridges as Uncle Fester
• Isis Donna as Grandma
• Clara Howard as Wednesday
• Trinity Anzaldua as Pugsley
• Donavin Tyler as Lurch
• Collin Fisher as Mal
• Ansley Von Dohlen as Alice
• Byron Lewis as Lucas
• Julianne Horner as Ancestor Bride
Following are the ancestors:
• Jose Martinez
• Destiny Aguayo
• Martinez Gutierrez
• Kate Billo
• Charles Daulley
• Eli Garcia
• Maely Jade Brandes
• Chelsea Brenna Burns
• Josephine Independence McMahon
• Laynie Taylor Moore
Following is the crew and stage crew:
• Trinity Doriana Popps
• Dallas Canyon Ramay
• Elizabeth Elena Perez
• Malachi Rea
• Jonathon Barraza
• Christian Fridley-Lewis
• Landon Mozisek
• Roy Ortiz
Charles Daulley is the stage manager, Alexis Remmers is the props manager, and Alyssa Vera and Kyli Escojido are in charge of costumes, hair and makeup.
Isaiah Pena, Remi Delarosa, Alex McCaskill and Katrina Barnett will man the tech booth.
