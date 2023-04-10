GHS students using skills to produce provocative, entertaining short films

Goliad High School students Hunter Mitchell, Alex McCaskill and Isaiah Pena created a six-minute, fictional video about a young high schooler suffering from depression after the passing of his older brother.
The short film, titled “Internal Thoughts,” was posted on the Goliad High School Facebook page. The trio’s production was so convincing that it drew condolences from one person.
“Sorry for your loss,” wrote one commenter.
“Internal Thoughts” wound up advancing to Round 1 at the UIL Film Festival, but another short film by the trio, “Nightmare on Tiger Drive,” wound up reaching the Class 3A
semifinals of the state competition.
“Nightmare on Tiger Drive” shows Mitchell and Pena racing through various locations at the high school campus in an attempt to escape freshman zombies.
“We knew Tiger Drive was going to make it to state because it was an amazing film,” Pena said. “We were kind of surprised ‘Internal Thoughts’ didn’t really make it as far as we wanted it to. That was the one we really worked hard on. But we are very glad that ‘Tiger Drive’ got way up there.”
“We wish ‘Internal Thoughts’ would have made it farther,” Mitchell said. “But out of like 700 submissions, we were in the top 20 or so. We’re still pretty satisfied with what we got.”
McCaskill serves as director and cameraman for the films. “Internal Thoughts” required more casting, editing and preparation than “Nightmare on Tiger Drive.”
“On the majority of the films, I do a rough sketch of all the scripts and then we all come together, fix it, edit it, and add more detail into it.”
“Internal Thoughts,” which stars freshman Joe Hand and co-stars sophomore Faith West, evolved from a class assignment.
“We had to write a story about a photo and the photo turned out to be the film,” McCaskill said. “The video hit home for a lot of people in this school and other schools around the area. That’s what we were trying to show, that this is what’s going on in a lot of school hallways.”
A sequel to “Nightmare on Tiger Drive” is in the works. Both films can be seen on the Goliad High School Facebook page.
“The three have done an amazing amount of work,” said Jason Collins, GHS journalism teacher. “They’re dedicated. They spent nights up here working on this thing. To do some scenes, they had to get permission from the principal and everybody was willing to go above and beyond to help them out.”
